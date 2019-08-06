Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RURAL ROAD DANGER: Police are reminding farmers to ensure livestock is secure as drought conditions are seeing more animals are wandering onto roads and causing danger to drivers.
RURAL ROAD DANGER: Police are reminding farmers to ensure livestock is secure as drought conditions are seeing more animals are wandering onto roads and causing danger to drivers. Mike Richards GLA300617BUSH
News

Driver alert: Desperate livestock wander onto roads

Alison Paterson
by
6th Aug 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER had a lucky escape with minor injuries last night when their car struck a cow which has wandered onto the road.

Richmond Police District reported the incident occurred around 8.30pm on Monday on Omagh Rd Kyogle.

Officers said the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, the car suffered significant damage and the cow "is on the steerway to heaven”.

Police are reminding drivers that with the drought in full swing, stock will be looking for a feed anywhere they can get it.

The Richmond PD Rural Crime investigators are calling on all stock holders to ensure that their fences are secure and gates are closed.

If you are driving on our country roads keep an eye out for any of our our bovine buddies who may have left their paddock.

In an unrelated incident last night Nimbin police located an injured wallaby on Tulsi Lane.

It appears the wallaby had been run over; it was so badly injured that it had be euthanased by police.

The wallaby had a joey which was rescued by some kind locals.

Police ask everyone to please keep an eye out for our native wildlife on our roads while driving.

crime kyogle livestock richmond police district rural crime investigators rural crime safe driving wildlife
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    How our MPs plan to vote on the abortion bill

    premium_icon How our MPs plan to vote on the abortion bill

    Politics THE NSW Government is getting ready to debate the controversial bill -- find out how your representative will vote.

    • 6th Aug 2019 10:30 AM
    Emotional funeral for 'generous' man with 'great big heart'

    premium_icon Emotional funeral for 'generous' man with 'great big heart'

    Community Community gathers to farewell Lismore's Dr Geoff Cawley

    'It's heart-wrenching': Four awful years without Ellen

    premium_icon 'It's heart-wrenching': Four awful years without Ellen

    News Mystery surrounds the woman's disappearance

    Woman in hospital under police guard after stabbing

    premium_icon Woman in hospital under police guard after stabbing

    Crime Police allege they found two people with serious stab wounds