Driver alert: Desperate livestock wander onto roads

RURAL ROAD DANGER: Police are reminding farmers to ensure livestock is secure as drought conditions are seeing more animals are wandering onto roads and causing danger to drivers. Mike Richards GLA300617BUSH

A DRIVER had a lucky escape with minor injuries last night when their car struck a cow which has wandered onto the road.

Richmond Police District reported the incident occurred around 8.30pm on Monday on Omagh Rd Kyogle.

Officers said the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, the car suffered significant damage and the cow "is on the steerway to heaven”.

Police are reminding drivers that with the drought in full swing, stock will be looking for a feed anywhere they can get it.

The Richmond PD Rural Crime investigators are calling on all stock holders to ensure that their fences are secure and gates are closed.

If you are driving on our country roads keep an eye out for any of our our bovine buddies who may have left their paddock.

In an unrelated incident last night Nimbin police located an injured wallaby on Tulsi Lane.

It appears the wallaby had been run over; it was so badly injured that it had be euthanased by police.

The wallaby had a joey which was rescued by some kind locals.

Police ask everyone to please keep an eye out for our native wildlife on our roads while driving.