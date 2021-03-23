Driver admits to speeding towards police, court told

A man who led police in a pursuit, assaulted a woman with a broken bottle and attempted to run down a police officer has pleaded guilty to the string of offences.

Ulli Jensen’s solicitor, Phillip Crick entered guilty pleas on behalf of his client on March 10, 2021, in Lismore District Court.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to a number of offences including, driving recklessly during a police pursuit, speeding, driving furiously and causing bodily harm, resisting arrest, attempting to stalk/intimidate with the intention of causing fear of harm (domestic), having a knife in a public place,, reckless driving, possessing a prescribed restricted substance and driving with an unauthorised number plate.

Court documents revealed police officers were patrolling at South Lismore about 2am on September 20, 2020 when they detected a black utility with incorrect registration plates.

The driver, Jensen, failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated but terminated a short time later.

About 4am, police then attended a property at Bottle Creek to assist a 43-year-old woman who had been located by a farmer.

Officers were told the woman was allegedly a passenger in the black ute and shortly after the pursuit, she had a verbal argument with Jensen before he stopped the car and they got out.

Jensen then assaulted the woman with a broken glass bottle, injuring her neck, before stealing her purse and abandoning her on the side of the road, court documents state.

Following inquiries, police located the black ute on Union Street, South Lismore, about 6pm where they approached the vehicle.

A senior constable opened the driver‘s door before Jensen allegedly reversed at speed, striking the officer with the door and knocking him a short distance.

Jensen then allegedly rammed a fully marked police car, causing front-end damage, before another officer was able to remove him from the vehicle and place him under arrest.

The Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor told the court the office would be withdrawing several offences, including a robbery armed with an offensive weapon charge.

The matter, which will proceed to sentence, will return to Lismore Local Court on April 28.

Jensen did not apply for bail, and bail was formally refused.