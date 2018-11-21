Driver accused of hitting cyclists set to lodge pleas

A Casino man remains in custody charged over an alleged incident where two cyclists were injured.

A CASINO driver accused of hitting two cyclists with his utility is expected to enter a plea on some charges next month.

Richard David Dunwell, 34, was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court when his matter was mentioned on Tuesday.

Police have alleged he struck two cyclists and headbutted another on the Bruxner Highway at Drake on May 19.

Defence lawyer Tom Ivey said he had been in contact with Crown prosecutors and understood they were seeking a two week adjournment.

DPP prosecutor Peter Woods confirmed this, and withdrew three of the twelve charges against Mr Dunwell.

Mr Woods withdrew two counts of causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent and one count of predatory driving.

Mr Dunwell remains charged with remains in custody charged with two counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving, high range drink-driving, altering the concentration of alcohol before a test, possessing a prohibited drug and common assault.

Mr Woods said pleas on Mr Dunwell's charges may be entered when the matter returns to court on December 4.

He said Mr Dunwell may, however, dispute a sequence of events put forward by police.

"The real expectation is that it will be a plea on that date," Mr Woods said.

Mr Ivey confirmed this and made no application for bail on Mr Dunwell's behalf.

The accused is expected to face court via video link on December 4.