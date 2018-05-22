Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver accused of crashing into cyclists appears in court

Liana Turner
by
22nd May 2018 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO man charged with seriously injuring two cyclists on the Bruxner Highway remains in custody.

Richard David Dunwell, 34, faced Lismore Local Court yesterday charged with two counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving, drink-driving, altering the concentration of alcohol before a test and possessing a prohibited drug.

Police will allege Mr Dunwell, driving a white Ford utility, struck two cyclists on the Bruxner Highway at Drake about 11.30am on Saturday.

According to court documents, Mr Dunwell returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.243, more than four times the legal limit and had 13.84 grams of cannabis in his car when police attended the scene.

Mr Dunwell has lodged no pleas to the charges.

It is understood the two cyclists remain at the Gold Coast University Hospital, where they were due to undergo surgery.

Mr Dunwell did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

He is due to appear via video link on June 5.

bruxner highway cycling northern rivers court
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Six grisly murders on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Six grisly murders on the Northern Rivers

    News THE Northern Rivers has had its fair share of horrific murders. Here are six of them.

    • 22nd May 2018 12:44 PM
    PHOTOS: Lismore tradies restore award-winning car

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Lismore tradies restore award-winning car

    News Amazing transformation of a 1955 Chevrolet

    Potholes and roads: Council reveals its 10-year plan

    Potholes and roads: Council reveals its 10-year plan

    Council News "Fixing the roads is a priority for us but it takes time”

    • 22nd May 2018 1:00 PM
    Splendour fans fight against 'unfair' ticket conditions

    Splendour fans fight against 'unfair' ticket conditions

    Whats On A petition has been launched over the issue.

    • 22nd May 2018 2:18 PM

    Local Partners