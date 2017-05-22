Driver accused of blowing 0.206 while behind wheel

A MAN has been charged with drink driving after being stopped for a breath test in Byron Bay.

About 12.55am on May 17, police were patrolling Lawson Street Byron Bay when they stopped a white Toyota Land cruiser for the purpose of a road side breath test, police alleged.

The 26-year-old male driver allegedly gave a positive result, and was arrested and conveyed to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis, where a subsequent breath analysis returned a reading of 0.206 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

The male was issued a licence suspension notice and will appear in the Byron Bay Local Court June 8 after being charged with drive with high range prescribed concentration of alcohol.