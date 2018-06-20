Menu
Crime

Driver abandoned three seriously hurt passengers after crash

20th Jun 2018 7:20 AM

A LISMORE man who crashed a car and then fled the scene, leaving behind three seriously injured passengers, has finally been arrested almost one year after the incident.

Police will allege that at about 2.30am on Sunday, July 9 last year, a 33-year-old Lismore man was driving along Naughtons Gap Rd at Tuncester with three passengers in the car.

He lost control of the car, which left the road at high speed and ended up in a channel.

The car hit an embankment and rolled several times, coming to rest on its roof in a nearby paddock.

"The three passengers of the vehicle suffered serious injuries," Richmond Police District wrote on their Facebook page this morning.

"The 33-year-old has organised for someone to pick him up him from the crash site. He then left the crashed car and three injured passengers."

The three passengers were taken by ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital and police issued a warrant for the driver's arrest.

On Monday, Lismore Police attended Cairns Police Station where the now 34-year-old was being detained.

Police successfully applied for an extradition warrant in Cairns Magistrates Court and the man was returned to Lismore.

At 10.20pm last night he was charged with three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and one count of negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

