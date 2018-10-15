Menu
A Casino man has been nabbed drink-driving after he crashed through a fence.
Driver 7 times over limit crashes through fence

15th Oct 2018 5:38 PM

A CASINO man will face court charged with drink-driving at almost seven times his special limit.

Tabulam police will allege the 55-year-old man entered his car and crashed through a fence on Jubullum St, Tabulam about 10.20am.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said when the officers arrived, they found the man had crashed through a fence.

"He failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Tabulam Police Station,” he said.

"Checks on his licence revealed he is disqualified driver.

"A breath analysis produced a reading almost seven times over the limit for a disqualified driver.”

The limit for a disqualified driver is 0.02.

The man was charged with mid range drink-driving, disqualified driving and driving an unregistered vehicle.

He will face Casino Local Court next month.

