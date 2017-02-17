Driver, 21, in court over fatal car crash

A PROVISIONAL driver has fronted court accused of dangerous driving that killed two people and injured three others in a horrific crash north-west of Lismore last year.

Police allege Ben Vincent Knight, 21, was driving a red Nissan 300ZX with five passengers on Mt Lindesay Rd, Woodenbong, on the night of September 27 when the car left the roadway and crashed into an embankment.

Knight faces nine charges relating to the incident, including two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm and not complying with provisional high performance vehicle restrictions.

Knight was supported by loved ones yesterday in Kyogle Local Court.

The Woodenbong resident's Legal Aid lawyer did not enter a plea at the mention.

Magistrate Michael Dakin adjourned proceedings until April 4 at Lismore Local Court.

A brief of evidence is to be served by March 21.

Knight was charged by officers from the Far North Coast Crash Investigation Unit on January 4.