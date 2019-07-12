Casino drive-by shooting case debated in court

A man accused of an attempted murder shooting may be sentenced later this year.

A man accused of an attempted murder shooting may be sentenced later this year. Cathy Adams

NEGOTIATIONS between the defence and prosecution are continuing in the case against a man accused of an attempted murder shooting in Casino.

James Robert Rawlings, 34, was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

He remains in custody charged with shooting with intent to murder, discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and firing a firearm in a public place over an incident in which Paul Harris was shot in Casino last September.

He's also facing the backup and related charges of possessing a loaded firearm in public, possessing and using an unauthorised pistol and possessing ammunition without approval.

Police have alleged Mr Rawlings, travelling in a white sedan, shot Mr Harris in the shoulder near the intersection of Canterbury and Walker Sts about 11pm on Saturday, September 1.

Mr Harris was taken to hospital after the incident.

The court heard the DPP was seeking a two-week adjournment to finalise charge certification and negotiations between the parties.

An account of facts in the case were still being settled between the prosecution and defence, the court heard.

Mr Rawlings has so far entered no formal pleas.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned the matter to July 24.

Mr Rawlings' lawyer made no application for bail and it was formally refused.