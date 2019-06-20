Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been taken into custody after police found five kids unrestrained in the back of the car
A man has been taken into custody after police found five kids unrestrained in the back of the car
Crime

Drink driving, with three kids in boot

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
20th Jun 2019 8:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken into custody after police found five kids unrestrained in the back of the car

Police said the man was also found to be a disqualified driver and drink driving.

Police Watch Commander Bruce Payne said the man returned a reading of 0.128 per cent.

Officers came across the 43-year-old man and five unrestrained kids during a random breath testing station in Katherine.

Senior Sergeant Payne said there were three kids in the boot area of the hatchback under the age of nine and two children on the back seat aged 10 and 12.

He said the five children were left in the care of a woman, who was also a passenger in the car.

More Stories

crime custody drink driving

Top Stories

    Man charged for bestiality, stealing underwear

    premium_icon Man charged for bestiality, stealing underwear

    Crime HE has admitted to 96 offences including 19 instances of bestiality upon dogs at his northern NSW home.

    Police divers to join search for Theo

    Police divers to join search for Theo

    Crime THE search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez is continuing

    1500 students from 48 schools compete in science challenge

    premium_icon 1500 students from 48 schools compete in science challenge

    News Photos from the Northern Rivers Science and Engineering Challenge

    Man accused of Casino school fire remains in custody

    premium_icon Man accused of Casino school fire remains in custody

    Crime The 23-year-old is facing numerous charges over the incident