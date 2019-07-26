Drink-driving with baby in car: Alstonville mum in court

A MUM has pleaded guilty to driving while three times over the legal blood alcohol limit, while she had a baby in the car.

Jasmine Paige Hopkins, 27, of Alstonville, will be sentenced in Ballina Local Court on September 12.

Solicitor Sue Dakin, representing Ms Hopkins, entered the plea of guilty at Ballina Local Court on July 24.

Ms Dakin told the court the there were some facts in the police report which would be disputed at the sentencing hearing, also to be held in Ballina.

According to the police facts not disputed, Ms Hopkins was driving north along the Evans Head-Broadwater Rd about 3.45pm on June 29, when she failed to negotiate a left-hand bend and collided with a 60km/h speed sign at roadworks.

Police claim the vehicle she was driving then ended up in a ditch about 120m from the sign.

Neither Ms Hopkins nor the five-month-old child, who was in a child seat at the time, were injured.

Police had noticed an odour on Ms Hopkins' breath that smelt "strongly of intoxicating liquor" and she was slurring her words.

Ms Hopkins was breath-tested and she blew a reading of 0.171, more than three times the 0.05 limit.