Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drink-driving with baby in car: Alstonville mum in court

Graham Broadhead
by
26th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUM has pleaded guilty to driving while three times over the legal blood alcohol limit, while she had a baby in the car.

Jasmine Paige Hopkins, 27, of Alstonville, will be sentenced in Ballina Local Court on September 12.

Solicitor Sue Dakin, representing Ms Hopkins, entered the plea of guilty at Ballina Local Court on July 24.

Ms Dakin told the court the there were some facts in the police report which would be disputed at the sentencing hearing, also to be held in Ballina.

According to the police facts not disputed, Ms Hopkins was driving north along the Evans Head-Broadwater Rd about 3.45pm on June 29, when she failed to negotiate a left-hand bend and collided with a 60km/h speed sign at roadworks.

Police claim the vehicle she was driving then ended up in a ditch about 120m from the sign.

Neither Ms Hopkins nor the five-month-old child, who was in a child seat at the time, were injured.

Police had noticed an odour on Ms Hopkins' breath that smelt "strongly of intoxicating liquor" and she was slurring her words.

Ms Hopkins was breath-tested and she blew a reading of 0.171, more than three times the 0.05 limit.

alstonville ballina local court drink driving northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    P-plater leads police on 7km pursuit

    premium_icon P-plater leads police on 7km pursuit

    Crime THE 19-year-old Lismore man was driving an unregistered vehicle, and drugs were seized from his car.

    GIG GUIDE: Live music on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Live music on the Northern Rivers

    Whats On Want to catch some live music this weekend?

    Results of wastewater management released

    premium_icon Results of wastewater management released

    Council News Council's management of sewerage treatment plants assessed

    27 restaurants confirmed for Sample 2019

    premium_icon 27 restaurants confirmed for Sample 2019

    Whats On This year the event will offer a vegan market