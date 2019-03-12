Menu
Isaiah Papali'i in action for the Warriors last season against the Brisbane Broncos. Picture: Darren England/AAP
Rugby League

Drink-driving Warrior to miss NRL opener

by Fox Sports writers
12th Mar 2019 4:01 PM

THE Warriors have stood a player down on the eve of the NRL season.

The Auckland club revealed yesterday that they had made forward Isaiah Papali'i unavailable for round one due to a drink-driving charge.

He failed a police breath test while leaving a concert in Gisborne on January 1.

The club said it was a low-range drink-driving offence.

"We expect better from our players and anyone who falls short of our standards will be appropriately dealt with irrespective of the time of year or their standing within the club," Warriors boss Cameron George said.

"Isaiah is extremely remorseful for his actions. He feels like he's let his teammates, the club, our fans and his family down.

"He is now determined to win back their respect and will also be fighting hard to earn back his spot in the team."

Papali'i made 20 NRL appearances for the Warriors last year despite being a teenager in just his second season of first-grade.

He also made his Test debut for the Kiwis against England.

