Chancellor State College principal Jacqueline Patricia King has not returned to school since she was sentenced for driving under the influence of liquor, the Daily understands. Ms King is picutred leaving the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on February 4.
Drink-driving principal absent from college

Amber Hooker
19th Feb 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:21 AM
A DRINK-driving college principal has not returned to school since she was sentenced in court early this month, the Daily understands.

Chancellor State College principal Jacqueline King was convicted on February4 of driving under the influence of liquor after she crashed into two cars while nearly five-times the legal blood-alcohol limit.

During proceedings, the court heard Ms King had retained her position at the Sippy Downs school as her superiors had not deemed her behaviour a code of conduct breech.

The prestigious public school resumed three weeks ago.

The Daily understands counselling has been provided to students impacted by Ms King's absence during the start of the school year.

The Department of Education refused to confirm or provide any further details regarding Ms King's employment or the impact on the college.

A spokesperson provided the following statement:

"The Department of Education does not disclose personal information about staffing matters due to privacy reasons," they stated.

"As in all state schools, the wellbeing of students and staff is of paramount importance and the department has existing support and counselling services available at Chancellor State College for students and staff, as required."

Following her sentence, Ms King vowed to be a "better person" and apologised to the school community in a statement emailed to parents and guardians, and shared on social media.

In court, Ms King blamed her dangerous decision on January11 on using alcohol as a "crutch" when she realised her marriage of 28 years was "falling apart".

