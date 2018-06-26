'Drink-driving kills people': mum remains behind bars

A Lismore woman has been remanded in custody after being caught drink-driving with a young child in the car.

The woman, dressed in a green tracksuit, appeared in the dock of Lismore Local Court yesterday.

Police arrested the 33-year-old after she returned a positive roadside breath test on Leycester St, Lismore about 11.50pm on Saturday.

The child in her car was treated by ambulance paramedics and placed into the care of Family and Community Services.

Defence solicitor Tom Saunders, who lodged pleas of guilty to her charges of mid-range drink-driving and driving while disqualified, said his client was taking the child to get help for a medical condition.

"The reason why she was driving was to take her child to hospital,” Mr Saunders said.

"Her child was ill and that's why he was crying.”

Mr Saunders asked Magistrate David Heilpern to consider releasing her for the purpose of a Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment assessment.

Mr Saunders said the woman was prepared to enter into residential rehabilitation.

"This is a case where... no doubt a custodial sentence is possible but, in my position, not a given,” Mr Saunders said.

"She said that she does want help with her drinking.”

He suggested a range of bail conditions, which would see her live with another woman who was present in court, not occupy the driver's seat of any vehicle and not consume drugs or alcohol.

Police prosecutor Carrie-Lee Lock opposed the woman's release, saying she posed "an unacceptable risk to the community by way of her offending”.

Ms Lock said there was also a risk the woman would fail to appear before court, citing outstanding warrants in Western Australia, for alleged fraud offences, and Queensland, for alleged drink-driving.

"She's only just finished a suspended sentence for high range PCA (drink-driving),” Ms Lock said.

"The risk to the community is significant, given her propensity to drive while affected by alcohol.”

Mr Heilpern said the woman should have called an ambulance, or asked someone else to drive them to the hospital.

"Drink-driving kills people,” Mr Heilpern said.

"I agree with Mr Saunders, MERIT is a good way to get people into rehab.

"If I had my way, MERIT would be funded to assist people while they are in custody because it would be much quicker.

"But that's not on the cards.”

Instead, he ordered a drug and alcohol assessment to be undertaken by Corrective Services NSW, along with a pre-sentence report.

The woman will be sentenced on August 6.