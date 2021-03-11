Drink driver’s surprising give away to police

A woman who was caught driving more than three times the legal limit in Tweed Heads was caught by driving too slow.

A woman who was caught driving more than three times the legal limit in Tweed Heads was caught by driving too slow.

A woman driving from Seal Rocks to Banora Point gave away she was under the influence by driving wide and under the speed limit.

Alison Marie Cornish was seen by police on Fraser Dr, Tweed Heads South on January 27 at 1.30am where she was running wide between the lanes and travelling 70 to 75km/h in a 80km/h zone.

The 33-year-old was stopped for a random breath test where she told police she'd consumed alcohol about one hour earlier.

She returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.154.

Further checks showed her licence had also expired on January 12, 2021.

Cornish later told police she had driven from Seal Rocks on January 26 and had drunk about six Jack Daniels and coke drinks at a friend's house in Banora Point between 7pm and 1am.

She pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday to drink-driving and driving with an expired licence.

The defence told the court to consider Cornish was not speeding at the time and made immediate admissions.

They said Cornish was ashamed and remorseful for what had occurred.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said although her driving error wasn't "severe" it still illustrated her level of intoxication had affected her driving.

Cornish was ordered to a community correction order for 18 months and disqualified from driving for 12 months backdated to her suspension.

She was also fined $300.

>> Activate your Daily Telegraph subscription for big rewards