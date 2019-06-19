Drink driver’s mate dobs him in to undercover cop

A man, who police say was drink driving unwittingly handed himself over when he pulled into a servo and parked next to an undercover cop

A man, who police say was drink driving unwittingly handed himself over when he pulled into a servo and parked next to an undercover cop

A MAN who police say was drink driving unwittingly handed himself over when he pulled into a servo and parked next to an undercover cop

The 36-year-old man pulled into a service station in Berrimah and stopped next to a plain clothes cop in an unmarked police car at 10.20pm Tuesday.

Watch Commander Senior Sergeant Siiri Tennosaar said as the man stopped his vehicle near the police car, a passenger got out and was overheard by the cop telling the driver that he should not be driving because he was drunk.

"A breath test confirmed the passenger's belief and the male was arrested," Sen Sgt Tennosaar said.

He returned a reading of 0.109 per cent.

He was later charged with medium range drink driving and bailed to appear in court on July 2.

In a separate incident police are seeking the help of the public to find a Ford Festiva that was stolen on Tuesday at 6am.

Sen Sgt Tennosaar said the car had been sighted several times overnight in the greater Darwin region.

The vehicle, being a silver Ford Festiva hatch with QLD registration 759WOM, was reported stolen from a residence at Stuart Park.

Police sighted the vehicle in the Stuart Park area at 12.45am and pursued the car however the driver got away.

The car has been spotted at the Hibiscus shops, Vanderlin Dr and McMillans Rd this morning, however the vehicle remains outstanding.

Police are asking anyone who sees the vehicle, or has any information about the matter, to contact Police on 131444 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.