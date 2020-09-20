Menu
A number of people have been charged with drink driving offences. Flickr/Jesper Wittorff
Drink drivers caught across Byron Shire

Aisling Brennan
20th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
FOUR people have been charged with various drinking driving offences over the weekend in the Tweed Byron Police District.

Mullumbimby woman charged with Mid Range PCA

Police stopped a car travelling on Dally Street, Mullumbimby for RBT about 12:50am on Saturday, September 19.

A 34-year-old woman from Mullumbimby provided a breath test which was positive to alcohol.

She was arrested and taken to Brunswick Heads Police Station for a breath analysis.

The driver was subject to a breath analysis which returned a reading of 0.107 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

Her driver’s license was confiscated and suspended.

She was issued a Court Attendance and will appear before Mullumbimby Local Court on October 1.

Mullumbimby man driver charged with MRPCA

Police stopped a car travelling on Myocom Road, Mullumbimby for RBT about 9.30pm on Friday, September 18.
A 34-year-old man from Mullumbimby provided a breath test which was positive to alcohol. He was arrested and taken to Brunswick Heads Police Station for a breath analysis where he returned a reading of 0.120 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

His driver’s license was confiscated and suspended.

He was issued a Court Attendance and will appear before Mullumbimby Local Court on November 5.

Suffold Park man charged with Low Range PCA

Police stopped a car travelling on Beeche Dr, Suffolk Park for RBT about 6.55pm on Friday, September 18.

A 23-year-old man from Suffolk Park provided a breath test which was positive to alcohol.

He was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis, where he

returned a reading of 0.077 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

His driver’s license was confiscated and suspended.

He was issued a Court Attendance and will appear before Ballina Local Court on October 1.

Bellevue Hill woman charged with Mid Range PCA

Police stopped a car travelling on Bay Lane, Byron Bay for RBT about 10:50pm on Wednesday, September 16.

A 23-year-old woman from Bellevue Hill provided a breath test which was positive to alcohol. She was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis, where she returned a reading of 0.081 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

Her driver’s license was confiscated and suspended.

She was issued a Court Attendance and will appear before Byron Bay Local Court on October.

