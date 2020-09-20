Drink drivers caught across Byron Shire
FOUR people have been charged with various drinking driving offences over the weekend in the Tweed Byron Police District.
Mullumbimby woman charged with Mid Range PCA
Police stopped a car travelling on Dally Street, Mullumbimby for RBT about 12:50am on Saturday, September 19.
A 34-year-old woman from Mullumbimby provided a breath test which was positive to alcohol.
She was arrested and taken to Brunswick Heads Police Station for a breath analysis.
The driver was subject to a breath analysis which returned a reading of 0.107 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.
Her driver’s license was confiscated and suspended.
She was issued a Court Attendance and will appear before Mullumbimby Local Court on October 1.
Mullumbimby man driver charged with MRPCA
Police stopped a car travelling on Myocom Road, Mullumbimby for RBT about 9.30pm on Friday, September 18.
A 34-year-old man from Mullumbimby provided a breath test which was positive to alcohol. He was arrested and taken to Brunswick Heads Police Station for a breath analysis where he returned a reading of 0.120 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.
His driver’s license was confiscated and suspended.
He was issued a Court Attendance and will appear before Mullumbimby Local Court on November 5.
Suffold Park man charged with Low Range PCA
Police stopped a car travelling on Beeche Dr, Suffolk Park for RBT about 6.55pm on Friday, September 18.
A 23-year-old man from Suffolk Park provided a breath test which was positive to alcohol.
He was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis, where he
returned a reading of 0.077 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.
His driver’s license was confiscated and suspended.
He was issued a Court Attendance and will appear before Ballina Local Court on October 1.
Bellevue Hill woman charged with Mid Range PCA
Police stopped a car travelling on Bay Lane, Byron Bay for RBT about 10:50pm on Wednesday, September 16.
A 23-year-old woman from Bellevue Hill provided a breath test which was positive to alcohol. She was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis, where she returned a reading of 0.081 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.
Her driver’s license was confiscated and suspended.
She was issued a Court Attendance and will appear before Byron Bay Local Court on October.