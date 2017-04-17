Drink driver was 'swerving across several lanes'

A MAN has been charged with high range drinking driving after a roadside breath test in Byron Bay over the weekend.

About 12.30am on Saturday police sighted a car travelling on Fletcher Street, Byron Bay swerving across several lanes on the roadway, police from Tweed Byron Local Area Command reported.

The car was stopped and a 21-year-old male from Runcorn underwent a roadside breath test which proved positive.

The man was arrested and taken to Byron bay Police Station.

There he underwent a breath analysis which returned a reading of 0.160.

The man was charged with high range drink driving and not producing his drivers licence.

He was bailed to appear before Byron bay Local Court on April 27.