Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRINK DRIVE: Gary Skeen was caught behind the wheel blowing 0.189.
DRINK DRIVE: Gary Skeen was caught behind the wheel blowing 0.189.
News

Drink driver was fleeing ‘very aggressive’ man

Jessica Lamb
13th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWEED man trying to escape an aggressive situation was caught blowing 0.189 behind the wheel.

Gary Ernest Skeen, 52, plead guilty to drink driving in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

The court heard Skeen had befriended a man in Kingscliff who invited him over for a barbecue as he had been through a recent relationship break up.

Skeen became alarmed when the man's personality changed and became very aggressive and he drove away from the scene on April 26.

His lawyer said he was only thinking about his safety at the time and had completed a traffic education program.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said Skeen's references spoke highly of him and showed he felt remorseful.

Skeen was convicted and fined $900, lost his license for six months and will need to apply for a breathalyser interlock license.

More Stories

drink driving northern rivers court twdcourt twdcrime twdpolice tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nurse and mum-of-two caught drink driving on way to work

        premium_icon Nurse and mum-of-two caught drink driving on way to work

        News THE Northern NSW nurse had been under “tremendous pressure” at work, the court heard.

        LAST DAY: Support local news and get a new tablet

        premium_icon LAST DAY: Support local news and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        Company, former mayor’s son lose cattle court dispute

        premium_icon Company, former mayor’s son lose cattle court dispute

        News Judge found “inaccurate and improbable” evidence given

        Public sex act accused to front court

        premium_icon Public sex act accused to front court

        Crime POLICE said the alleged victim was fishing on the North Coast at the time of the...