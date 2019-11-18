Drink driver to face court after struggling in drive-through

AN ALLEGED drunk driver who could not navigate his way through a fast-food drive-through will face court next month.

Tweed Heads Police arrested a 64-year-old man in the early hours of Saturday morning, after the driver allegedly drove erratically around Tweed Heads South.

Police said the man was argumentative as he tried to find his wallet, which was sitting on the dashboard in front of him.

Police reported the driver blew 0.182, before being arrested and suspended from driving in NSW.

"Police formed the opinion the accused was moderately to well affected by alcohol due to his heavily slurred speech, sluggish movements, glazed eyes and repetitive questions," a Tweed Heads Police spokesperson said.

He will face Tweed Heads Local Court on December 9.