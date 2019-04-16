Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Goonellabah man has been sentenced for high range drink-driving.
A Goonellabah man has been sentenced for high range drink-driving. contributed
Crime

Drink-driver sentenced after caught five times over limit

Liana Turner
by
16th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOONELLABAH man caught drink-driving at more than five times the legal limit has been sentenced.

Barry Thomas Garland, 57, faced Lismore Local Court for sentencing last week.

According to court documents, police stopped Garland, who was driving a Suzuki Vitara for a random breath test at Goonellabah about 8.20pm on February 14.

After returning a positive roadside test, Garland, who police believed was "well affected” by alcohol, was taken to Lismore Police Station for a breath analysis.

There, he returned a reading of 0.279 and he was charged with high range drink driving.

He told police he'd been drinking between 6pm and 12pm at the Hilltop Hotel.

In court, Magistrate David Heilpern said the man's reading was "extraordinarily high”.

He acknowledged Garland held a "high standing” in the community.

"But you wouldn't be remembered for that if you killed or injured somebody,” Mr Heilpern said.

He was fined $700, disqualified for the automatic period and will be subject to an interlock order.

drink-driving lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Get a jazz club buzz at Lismore's newest live music venue

    premium_icon Get a jazz club buzz at Lismore's newest live music venue

    Business IT WAS once a vacant, bland function room, but now it's been likened to the Basement in Sydney and Melbourne's Paris Cat Jazz Club.

    • 16th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    The major issue council will discuss behind closed doors

    premium_icon The major issue council will discuss behind closed doors

    Council News Lismore City Council holding closed-door meeting tonight

    • 16th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Repeat child abuse offender jailed for having child in car

    premium_icon Repeat child abuse offender jailed for having child in car

    Crime The 42-year-old was prohibited from being in the company of children

    • 16th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Bridge reduced to one lane for maintenance works

    Bridge reduced to one lane for maintenance works

    News The work will temporarily reduce Prospect Bridge to a single lane

    • 16th Apr 2019 12:00 AM