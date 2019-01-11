Drink driver rammed Learner driver in a road trip from hell

Repeat offender and self-confessed alcoholic Justin Alexander Morris was almost three times over the legal alcohol limit when he recklessly drove about 100km/h in a 70 zone before causing the life-changing crash, a court has been told.

A 16-YEAR-OLD learner driver and her mother were sent flying 100m across a road in their car after a speeding drink driver rammed into them.

His collision into the vehicle occupied by the mother and daughter victims happened five minutes after he swerved between two vehicles waiting at a stop light, damaging both of them.

Morris, 27, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week where the extensive injuries suffered by the mother were read out.

The woman suffered injuries including a fractured sternum, chipped teeth and a permanent scar on her forehead.

She was also forced out of work for five months.

Morris pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, dangerous driving and failing to stop after a crash to provide identifying particulars.

The series of incidents happened on the evening of March 31 last year at Caloundra Rd, Little Mountain.

Morris, who was said to have witnessed the murder of a friend in jail, attributed his bad decisions to alcohol.

He returned a reading of .195 when tested by police officers.

The self-proclaimed alcoholic had sent written apology letters to his victims.

From attending counselling sessions to pursuing further education including a university degree, his defence lawyer emphasised in court the lengths the Sunshine Coast man had gone to in attempting to regain control of his life.

The court was told about some of the difficulties Morris had gone through in his life, including witnessing the murder of a friend while in jail.

But that wasn't enough to keep Morris out of jail, with Magistrate Stephen Guttridge sentencing him to 26 months behind bars.

Morris was also disqualified from driving for two years.

He will be released on parole in April.