Drink-driver crashes at more than three times limit

15th Oct 2018 10:35 AM

A FAIRY Hill man who got behind the wheel while well over the limit has been charged after a crash.

Casino police will alleged the 29-year-old was driving along Walker St, Casino when he accelerated harshly and hit a tree about 11.50pm on Friday.

Police arrived at the scene and the man returned a positive roadside breath test.

At Casino Police Station, the driver returned a breath analysis more than three times the legal limit.

He was charged with high range drink-driving and negligent driving.

His licence was suspended and he is due to face Casino Local Court in November.

