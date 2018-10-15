Drink-driver crashes at more than three times limit

Police have charged a man who crashed while well over the blood alcohol limit.

A FAIRY Hill man who got behind the wheel while well over the limit has been charged after a crash.

Casino police will alleged the 29-year-old was driving along Walker St, Casino when he accelerated harshly and hit a tree about 11.50pm on Friday.

Police arrived at the scene and the man returned a positive roadside breath test.

At Casino Police Station, the driver returned a breath analysis more than three times the legal limit.

He was charged with high range drink-driving and negligent driving.

His licence was suspended and he is due to face Casino Local Court in November.