Drink-driver crashes at more than three times limit
A FAIRY Hill man who got behind the wheel while well over the limit has been charged after a crash.
Casino police will alleged the 29-year-old was driving along Walker St, Casino when he accelerated harshly and hit a tree about 11.50pm on Friday.
Police arrived at the scene and the man returned a positive roadside breath test.
At Casino Police Station, the driver returned a breath analysis more than three times the legal limit.
He was charged with high range drink-driving and negligent driving.
His licence was suspended and he is due to face Casino Local Court in November.