Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drink driver caught talking on his mobile phone

Annie Perets
by
29th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEAN Russell Muller caught the attention of police because he was talking on his mobile phone, which led them to also find out he was drink driving.   

After being pulled over in Pialba on October 24, he blew an alcohol blood reading of .066.  

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard the 35-year-old had picked up the phone to tell the caller he couldn't talk because he was driving.   

The River Heads man pleaded guilty in court to the two offences.  

Muller was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.  

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    NSW Health ordered to cease dealings with Universal Medicine

    premium_icon NSW Health ordered to cease dealings with Universal Medicine

    Breaking NSW Health Minister Hazzard has issued a directive to "immediately review" the risks of health district's involvement with organisation.

    One bedroom beachside 'cottage' sells for $1.6m

    premium_icon One bedroom beachside 'cottage' sells for $1.6m

    Property The property's value increased by $540,000 in 12 months

    The reality of a hospital emergency room

    premium_icon The reality of a hospital emergency room

    News Simulation training for better patient outcomes

    Bumper crop has farmers vying to win back macadamia crown

    premium_icon Bumper crop has farmers vying to win back macadamia crown

    Business Growers have had the best crop in 40 years

    Local Partners