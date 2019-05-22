Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police allegedly found the homemade bomb inside the Ford hatchback.
Police allegedly found the homemade bomb inside the Ford hatchback. Frank Redward
News

Drink driver carrying home-made bomb sentenced

Jasmine Minhas
by
21st May 2019 3:30 PM | Updated: 22nd May 2019 4:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BELLINGEN man who was caught driving under the influence with a home-made bomb and loaded gun stashed inside his car has been sentenced.

Bellingen man Ben Charles Thompson, aged in his early 30s, was yesterday slapped with a two year Intensive Correction Order over the incident which saw a bomb squad flown in from Sydney to dismantle the explosive.

Police had told the court they discovered a loaded .22 shortened rifle and the bomb inside Thompson's Ford Hatchback late on a Friday night in August last year.

Two officers had spotted Thompson driving erratically through Urunga when they stopped him.

 

Police found the homemade bomb inside the Ford hatchback.
Police found the homemade bomb inside the Ford hatchback. Frank Redward

They found Thompson was driving an unregistered vehicle while his licence was disqualified, and was carrying illicit drugs, stolen goods and ammunition without a permit.

The court heard Thompson had become violent towards the officers when they attempted to arrest him.

Thompson entered an early plea of guilty to a string of charges including possessing an explosive device and possessing an unregistered firearm.

He had his sentence handed down by Judge Bozic at Coffs Harbour District Court yesterday.

As well as the Intensive Correction Order he has been disqualified from holding a drivers licence for two years, and is required to comply with rehabilitation programs.

coffs harbour district court homemade bomb
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    'This budget will kill Lismore': Councillor

    premium_icon 'This budget will kill Lismore': Councillor

    Council News CONTROVERSIAL changes to the delivery program and budget, including plans for a 31 per cent rate hike, will signal the death of Lismore, says one councillor.

    • 22nd May 2019 6:45 AM
    Airport 'at risk' without government funding

    premium_icon Airport 'at risk' without government funding

    Council News Ballina left counting the costs after Labor's loss

    What is the future for our region?

    premium_icon What is the future for our region?

    Community New campaign assesses the region's future

    Forecast: Unsettled weather in store as winter approaches

    premium_icon Forecast: Unsettled weather in store as winter approaches

    Weather Possible return of something that's been lacking - a thunderstorm