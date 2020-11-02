Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 39-year-old man will appear in Byron Bay Local Court for allegedly drink driving.
A 39-year-old man will appear in Byron Bay Local Court for allegedly drink driving.
News

Drink driver allegedly found with open beer bottle in car

Jessica Lamb
2nd Nov 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN found with an open bottle of beer in his car’s centre console has allegedly blown twice the legal limit.

A 39-year-old man was picked up by police after he drove a black Ford Ranger utility south along Hinterland Way, Ewingsdale about 7.35pm.

The man allegedly entered the roundabout at speed which caused the car’s tyres to wail and started to loose traction from the road before accelerating west along Myocum Rd.

Officers pulled the driver over who told allegedly them he had finished drinking a beer a short time ago.

Police say they could see an open bottle of Coopers Pale Ale was seen sitting in the console of the vehicle.

At the Byron Bay Police Station the man was allegedly found to have a blood alcohol reading of 0.120.

His licence was immediately suspended, and he will appear in Byron Bay Local Court on December 14.

More Stories

byron bay byron local court drink drivers northern rivers court northern rivers crime news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RENOVATORS DREAM: 5 homes under $300K

        Premium Content RENOVATORS DREAM: 5 homes under $300K

        News GRANTS and government incentives make it the ideal time to renovate a home.

        7 OFFBEAT YARNS: From flying sex toys to cane toad purses

        Premium Content 7 OFFBEAT YARNS: From flying sex toys to cane toad purses

        News WE’VE trolled the archives to come up with a list of the seven most quirky and...

        Verdict handed down after hearing on dog attack charges

        Premium Content Verdict handed down after hearing on dog attack charges

        Crime A MAN has defended charges which arose from an alleged early-morning incident in...

        59 NEW BUS ROUTES: All the changes, additions listed

        Premium Content 59 NEW BUS ROUTES: All the changes, additions listed

        News Better connections are promised between the hospital, TAFE, SCU and North and South...