Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Red Angus bull.
Red Angus bull. Jayden Brown
News

Drill stolen as payment for bull semen

Shannon Hardy
by
28th Feb 2019 4:30 PM | Updated: 1st Mar 2019 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GAVIN John Iseppi found himself in a sticky situation at Dalby Magistrates Court on February 26 when he faced a charge for stealing a drill because he felt he was owed money for bull semen.

The court heard Iseppi stole a Makita drill from a man at the 2018 Brisbane Show because he was owed payment for Red Angus bull semen.

Iseppi pleaded guilty to the theft in court on Tuesday.

"It was a misjudgement at the time," Iseppi said.

Iseppi has since proceeded through proper channels to gain payment for the semen.

No conviction was recorded.

More Stories

court dalby dalby court editors picks makita drill reb angus bull red angus bull semen
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Protesters wait in vain for premier to arrive

    premium_icon Protesters wait in vain for premier to arrive

    Politics FLOOD mitigation will be one, but what else is on the agenda ahead of the State election?

    Premier confirms $8.2M promise to help flood proof Lismore

    premium_icon Premier confirms $8.2M promise to help flood proof Lismore

    Politics The Premier announced funding for flood mitigation project

    • 1st Mar 2019 2:40 PM
    'Bullying and harassment' used by UM against blogger

    premium_icon 'Bullying and harassment' used by UM against blogger

    News Court awards costs to Esther Rockett in failed defamation case

    Are you up for the challenge?

    premium_icon Are you up for the challenge?

    Health Don't miss the Smason Challenge tomorrow