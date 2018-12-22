Barrymore praised for daring selfie

Drew Barrymore may be rich and famous, but life can still be hard for her too.

"What I can't hide is that some days are difficult and not so pretty," theSanta Clarita Diet actress captioned a set of two pictures, one with complete makeup and the other without any on and tears streaming down her face.

"I realise I am lucky with solvable problems and my gratitude is never ending," the 43-year-old actor added.

"But sometimes life can just get to you and take you down for a minute!"

Barrymore, who in 2018 announced she's done doing stunts after a concussion, ended her post with a call for resilience.

"But we cry and then pick ourselves up and put one foot in front of the other," she said.

"Can anyone relate?"

Drew Barrymore posted this selfie without makeup. Picture: Instagram

The actors' fans and followers were quick to let her know they could, praising her for being "honest and real".

One person commented: "Heck yeah! I can relate! I love to have time to make myself look good and feel fierce but sometimes there is just too much life happening to allow. So if it gets crazy, I cry and pick myself up and keep rolling while I count my blessings."

Another person wrote: "I certainly can relate. Life is truly a rollercoaster. Hang tight for the scary times and ride with your friends!"

The story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.