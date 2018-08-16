Dressage is hot to trot at Bangalow

Melissa Van Der Berg competing in the Far North Coast Dressage Championships at Bangalow.

Melissa Van Der Berg competing in the Far North Coast Dressage Championships at Bangalow. Blue Ribbon Photography

PROFESSIONAL riders along with some of the best local talent turned out for the Far North Coast Dressage Championships at Bangalow.

Sally Evans, Ruth Gotterson, Keighley Leeson and Anne McDiarmid were among the winners from the FNC contingent.

Queensland professional Alexis Hellyar competed at the two-day event and will represent Australia at the World Equestrian Games in the United States next month.

McDiarmid also doubles as the Summerland Dressage Club president and has seen the sport grow in recent years.

"It was our biggest event of the year and we had riders and horses from all over the place,” McDiarmid said.

"It is a very inclusive event and one of only a few sports where men and women can compete against each other with equal chance of winning.

"We have some new blood in the club and it was great to see quite a few local riders perform well.

"The Sue McDonald memorial event was a highlight and we had a trophy donated for that.

"We had one of the top Queensland riders in Victoria Welsh compete in one of the top divisions.”

The event had top level judges provide scores and feedback that FNC competitors don't always have access to.

Summerland Dressage Club runs training days with official and unofficial dressage competitions monthly at the Bangalow Showgrounds.

Competition ranges from preliminary level through to Grand Pix with riders from under-12s through to over-60s.

"There are about eight levels inbetween and to get through to the top level is very difficult,” McDiarmid said.

"Our club membership is growing and people in the region are showing interest in horse riding.”