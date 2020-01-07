Menu
Ms Bryant is hopefully to attract over 100 people to attend the themed dance.
Dress to impress for Valentine’s ball at Ballina

Amber Gibson
7th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
AFTER seeing how difficult spending Christmas alone was for her clients, disability support worker Charlotte Bryant created a dance to connect people on Valentine's Day.

"I thought that so many of them don't have the chance to meet other people in the same position as them, they don't have anyone they have common ground with and that they can relate to, which is so hard and isolating," Ms Bryant said.

"Valentines Day is one of those nights where most of them will sit by themselves at home and I really wanted to do something to bring them together to have some fun."

Ms Bryant who works for ACARES said she had wanted to organise a get-together for the disabled community for a while, but struggled to find the right venue.

A venue was found and the event will be held at Richmond Room, Ballina on February 14.

The night begins at 6pm, is themed 'dress to impress in red' and will offer a best dressed prize.

"It will offer the people that attend the chance to make friendships and potentially even romantic relationships," Ms Bryant said.

"It gets them out and having fun and feeling like they don't have a disability, which is ultimately what they want."

Ms Bryant hopes to attract up to 100 guests.

There will be a DJ, a sausage sizzle and tea, coffee and soft drinks served.

Everyone will have the opportunity to have a dance, or sit and chat with others as they wish.

Ms Bryant is creating the event because she feels there are not enough social opportunities in the area, which she hopes to change.

Tickets can be booked directly through Ms Byrant on 0401 226 238.

