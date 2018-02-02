'Drenching showers' and thunderstorms for the weekend

MAKING A SPLASH: Wet weather is set for the weekend

PARTS of the Northern Rivers could experience "drenching showers” and thunderstorms over the weekend and up to 50mm of rainfall tomorrow.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jiwon Park said the region was copping widespread wet weather from a combination of both rain and showers.

"Showers generally come from the coast, off the water,” he said.

"From the radar it shows as scattered dots coming from the water.

"If you are seeing a wider spread area on the radar it's rainfall.”

Mr Park said the moisture was feeding in from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Fehi located over the South Island of New Zealand, and a strong high pressure system over the Bass Straight.

"We expect a wider spread of rain to coastal locations ... 10-20mm widespread is possible for today and another 10-20mm is possible for Saturday,” he said.

But Mr Park said that figure could double today and tomorrow so locations could receive up to 40-50mm of rainfall.

"It's possible for 10-20 mm of rainfall to fall in half an hour in the Northern Rivers, so drenching showers,” he said.

"There is also a chance of thunderstorms.”

BoM forecasters predict the skies will start to clear from next week.

"From Sunday onward the coastal showers may still persist but things will probably ease,” Mr Park said.

"There might be 5-15mm of rain on Sunday, and we expect isolated showers from Monday onward.”

BoM also issued a hazardous surf warning for the Byron coast this morning.

They warn "surf and swell conditions may be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming”.

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that: