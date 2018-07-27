$700,000 Ballina dredging project may be delayed

FUNDING streams for dredging at North Creek in Ballina will be explored by the council.

Councillors resolved to acknowledge "significant project risks and costs" associated with the rest of the pre-construction activities linked with the North Creek dredging project, expected to be $721,500, at yesterday's general meeting.

They will also write to the State Government seeking a $230,700 grant for the preparation of the North Creek Coastal Management Plan and asking that the money already spent, $178,536, be deemed to satisfy "matching" of future grants and note the "complementary nature" of the North Creek Dredging Project and the North Creek Coastal Management Plan.

Deputy Mayor Keith Williams said completing the Coastal Management Plan first could help progress the other project in the future.

"If dredging is a desired outcome from that, it may help us to get the support for it," he said.

"That may mean that we have to delay the dredging project."

The council's group manager for civil services John Truman said they had been working to negotiate a funding model for the waterway works.

"We're just trying to leverage the fact the State Government should be carrying a huge part of the risk and the money," he said.

The council also agreed to write to local state representatives to seek their support.