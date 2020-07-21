Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Dreamworld to be charged over River Rapids tragedy

21st Jul 2020 6:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 


DREAMWORLD'S parent company Ardent Leisure is expected to be charged today over the 2016 Thunder River Rapids tragedy that killed four people.

It is reported that the independent prosecutor appointed by the Office of Workplace Health and Safety after this year's coronial inquest has concluded his assessment.

Authorities investigating the tragedy on Dreamworld’s Thunder River Rapids ride. Picture: Dan Peled
Authorities investigating the tragedy on Dreamworld’s Thunder River Rapids ride. Picture: Dan Peled

Families of the victims will this morning be informed of the outcome and charges are expected to be laid later today.

Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett, Roozi Araghi and Cindy Low died on the Thunder River Rapids ride.

A six-week inquest which wrapped up in December 2018 heard testimony from dozens of witnesses ranging from emergency services personnel to Dreamworld staff, but no family members took the witness stand.

 

 

Findings were handed in February this year with Dreamworld's parent company Ardent Leisure referred to the Office of Industrial Relations.

Queensland Coroner James McDougall handed down a scathing 300-page findings into the tragedy where he labelled Dreamworld's actions a 'total failure' and the hazards on the Thunder River Rapids ride posed 'significant risk' to patrons.

He said there had been a "systemic failure by Dreamworld to ensure all aspects of safety" and referred Ardent Leisure Limited to the Office of Industrial Relations (OIR).

 

 

Originally published as Dreamworld to be charged over River Rapids tragedy

More Stories

ardent leisure charges dreamworld editors picks river rapids tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds of jobs on offer with Nicole Kidman’s new series

        premium_icon Hundreds of jobs on offer with Nicole Kidman’s new series

        News A NUMBER of new productions will bring a ‘jobs boom’ for TV and film in Northern NSW.

        'Coming home to flog you': Man phones partner after arrest

        premium_icon 'Coming home to flog you': Man phones partner after arrest

        News Man choked his partner of six years in front of two young children

        WATCH: Baby ‘kraken’ washes up on North Coast beach

        premium_icon WATCH: Baby ‘kraken’ washes up on North Coast beach

        News Octopus with head the same size as a human’s saved

        BARGAIN: $1 specials as op shop reopens

        BARGAIN: $1 specials as op shop reopens

        News IF YOU have been missing your weekly dose of shopping at the rescue helicopter op...