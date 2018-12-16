Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Animals rights protesters outside Dreamworld on Sunday. Picture: Campbell Gellie
Animals rights protesters outside Dreamworld on Sunday. Picture: Campbell Gellie
Politics

Protesters strike at third theme park

by Campbell Gellie
16th Dec 2018 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANIMAL rights protesters have struck a third Gold Coast theme park in less than two days.

The protest comes despite one of the group being arrested and released on bail yesterday.

Almost 20 people are standing outside Dreamworld this morning in protest of using animals for entertainment.

The group are holding large signs on cloth backgrounds.

"Slaves for selfies," one sign reads.

"Captivity is cruelty," another said.

Eight police cars are at Dreamworld and a number of officers are standing around watching the protesters.

The activists hold a banner in the middle of the Australian Outback Spectacular arena.
The activists hold a banner in the middle of the Australian Outback Spectacular arena.

The protesters disrupted a dolphin show at SeaWorld on Saturday, posting a video online which showed the crowd booing their actions.

Their protests continued last night when they unfurled a banner in the middle of a performance of Outback Spectacular's new multimillion-dollar 'Heartland' production.

animal protest dreamworld editors picks gold coast

Top Stories

    Are you old enough to be a fan?

    premium_icon Are you old enough to be a fan?

    Music DRAGON bring their UK Chart Toppers of the 1980s show to the Northern Rivers this month.

    Highway work on hold over the Christmas break

    Highway work on hold over the Christmas break

    News Traffic conditions on highway upgrade might make things easier

    Dami Im's a dream coming to Ballina

    premium_icon Dami Im's a dream coming to Ballina

    Music The Australian-Korean pop-star will bring her tour next year

    Two-year project transforms Kyogle's main street

    premium_icon Two-year project transforms Kyogle's main street

    News "It will encourage more travellers to stop in, have a coffee”

    Local Partners