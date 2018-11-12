Menu
The Thunder River Rapids Ride where four people lost their lives in October, 2016. Picture: Glenn Hampson
Crime

Dreamworld slammed over two-year delay

by Jeremy Pierce, Greg Stolz
12th Nov 2018 11:41 AM
SENIOR Dreamworld officials are expected to give evidence when an inquest into the deaths of four tourists while on a ride at Australia's biggest theme park resumes on Monday.

Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi died when two rafts on the Thunder River Rapids ride flipped and crashed into each other in October 2016.

UPDATE, 10.05AM

COUNSEL assisting the coroner in to the Dreamworld inquest has slammed Ardent Leisure for delays over the delivery of crucial documents.

Addressing the court at the resumption of the inquest at Southport Court on Monday, counsel assisting the coroner Ken Fleming QC, slammed Ardent Leisure - the parent company of Dreamworld, over the delivery of documents which could be vital in the inquest.

"We are still waiting to receive documents that should have been given to us in November-December 2016 and January 2017," he said.

"There were further discussions in June 2018 and here we are still waiting for them.

"It is undesirable."

Appearing for Ardent Leisure, Bruce Hodgkinson said every effort was being made to deliver all documents deemed relevant to the inquest.

