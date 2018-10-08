Dreamworld inquest: ‘Everybody failed’

The Thunder River Rapids ride at Dreanworld, where four people lost their lives in 2016. Picture: Glenn Hampson

EVERYBODY failed to identify the safety issues which plagued the Thunder River Rapids, a Dreamworld maintenance planner has told the inquest into the disaster that claimed four lives on the ride.

Under questioning from counsel assisting the coroner Ken Flemming, Grant Naumann said in hindsight everybody had failed.

Mr Fleming asked: "Whose job was it to determine the safety of a ride like this?"

"Everybody's," Mr Naumann replied.

Mr Fleming questioned him again: "Are you then saying there has been a total failure by everybody in determining the safety issues of this ride?"

"In hindsight, yes," Mr Naumann replied.

Mr Naumann also told the inquest risk assessments of rides at Dreamworld were not done during the annual maintenance shutdown.

Asked by barrister for Cindy Low's family, Matthew Hickey, if they were conducted, Mr Naumann said they were not.

Mr Hickey asked if it would have been a good idea to do a risk assessment during the shutdown.

Mr Naumann agreed.

The inquest is examining what happened just before 2pm on October 25, 2016 after a pump stopped working on the Thunder River Rapids Ride, causing water levels to drop and a raft to become stuck on the conveyor belt.

That raft was hit by another carrying Luke Dorsett, his sister Kate Goodchild, her daughter Ebony, 12, Roozbeh Araghi, Cindy Low and her son, Kieran, 10.

The four adults were killed. The children escaped uninjured.

Mr Naumann also told the Coroner's Court of Queensland at Southport that budgetary considerations were taken into account during annual maintenance.

"As my due diligence I would look at prior years to gauge what sort of amounts to apply for," he said.

"I was conscious of previous years and I was trying to not blow that cost out."

Mr Naumann had budgeted $45,000 for the 2016 annual shutdown which he said was based on his estimate of the cost.

The inquest heard the day after the tragedy a work order was generated to complete the 2017 annual ride shutdown for the Thunder River Rapids Ride.

Mr Naumann said he did not know who had generated that work order.

Earlier Mr Naumann told the inquest discussions would take place about the timing of repairs due to budget reasons.

"There were discussion as to the cost of repairs or replacements and if it could be deferred as to a time it would better fit the budget," he said.

A transcript of an interview between Mr Naumann and Workplace Health and Safety investigators shown to the inquest revealed there was corrosion on the Thunder River Rapids Ride.

"It was probably duly noted and, and scheduled for corrective action when, when it could be done and could be afforded to be done," Mr Naumann said.

The inquest will run for the next two weeks and is expected to hear from Dreamworld's senior managers.

A third round of sittings will be held in November.