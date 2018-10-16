Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CORONER James McDougall has called for an extra week of hearings in the Dreamworld Inquest to avoid the saga dragging on in to new year.
CORONER James McDougall has called for an extra week of hearings in the Dreamworld Inquest to avoid the saga dragging on in to new year.
News

Dreamworld inquest to be extended

by Jeremy Pierce and Greg Stolz
16th Oct 2018 11:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CORONER James McDougall has called for an extra week of hearings in the Dreamworld Inquest to avoid the saga dragging on in to new year.

After a two-week bloc of sittings in June, the inquest resumed last week for a further two weeks.

Another two weeks has been set aside for mid-November.

However, Mr McDougall on Tuesday proposed adding an additional week to run from December 17-21 in Brisbane.

He said the full week may not be required but he would like the evidence to be completed by Christmas instead of dragging on in to next year.

deaths dreamworld extended gold coast inquest

Top Stories

    TRUCK CRASH: Man airlifted to hospital with severe burns

    TRUCK CRASH: Man airlifted to hospital with severe burns

    News THE driver suffered "significant facial burns" when his truck crashed and caught on fire on Bangalow Rd this morning.

    REGION DRENCHED: Twice monthly rain average in two weeks

    premium_icon REGION DRENCHED: Twice monthly rain average in two weeks

    Weather Parts of the Northern Rivers have has a particularly wet October

    Behind the scenes: Mammoth task of preparing for the show

    premium_icon Behind the scenes: Mammoth task of preparing for the show

    News The show must go on, but preparing in the rain is a huge effort

    'Your son will be dead by the time he's a teenager'

    'Your son will be dead by the time he's a teenager'

    News Devastating news for Northern Rivers family

    • 16th Oct 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners