Staff's competence 'not tested' on doomed ride

Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett and Roozi Araghi were killed when a Dreamworld ride malfunctioned in October 2016. File picture

THE eighth day of an inquest into the 2016 deaths of four people on a Dreamworld ride is under way.

The inquest has heard the Thunder River rapids ride malfunctioned twice before a third problem resulted in the deaths of Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett and Roozi Araghi on October 25, 2016.

1.50pm Dreamworld trainers did not objectively test a staff member's knowledge after instructing them on new roles, the inquest has heard.

Training and compliance officer Amy Crisp says she relied on intuition and feedback to determine a person's competency in a role.

Ms Crisp instructed Courtney Williams how to work as a level two operator on the Thunder River Rapids Ride on the day a raft flipped following a malfunction.

The pair went through the role for an hour and 45 minutes before Ms Williams was left to run the ride alongside a senior operator.

Ms Crisp said there was no objective test applied to determine a trainee's knowledge at the end of a training session.

Ms Crisp said she was unaware at the time the emergency stop button halted the ride's conveyor quicker than a shut down button on the main control panel.

She said knowledge of the different shutdown speeds would "definitely" have been passed on to her trainees had she known about them.

The fact Dreamworld management knew rafts had flipped in the past on the ride should also have been communicated to her to aid training, Ms Crisp said. The inquest continues.

12.15pm The instructor who trained the junior ride attendant on duty at the time of the Thunder River Rapids tragedy has since been handed the task of evaluating other operators.

Amy Crisp, a senior instructor qualified to give training on every ride at Dreamworld, has been grilled in the witness stand over the quality of the training she provided Courtney Williams just hours before the tragedy.

Under cross-examination from barrister Matthew Hickey, acting for the family of victim Cindy Low, Ms Crisp said she now performed audits on other ride operators.

"The audits used to be computer-generated, but now it's a physical audit," she said.

"I am one of the training and compliance officers and I go and do some of the audits."

12.05pm A DREAMWORLD instructor says she 'didn't think' to tell a rookie staffer how long it took to shut down the Thunder River Rapids ride 'because we never saw this incident ever happening'.

Amy Crisp told the inquest she knew the ride conveyor took several seconds to come to a halt but she did not tell trainee Courtney Williams this.

"I didn't think to," she said.

"To be honest, we never saw this incident ever happening, so to stop the conveyor would just be to stop the conveyor to slow so we can call a Code 6 (malfunction)."

Under cross-examination by barrister Matthew Hickey, for the family of Thunder River Ride's victim Cindy Low, Ms Crisp said she did not know a second emergency stop button located at the passenger unload area could stop the conveyor in just two seconds until she saw it in the media.

She agreed it would have been 'helpful' to know this and would 'definitely' be useful information for a ride instructor.

11.36am A DREAMWORLD ride instructor has defended her training of rookie operator Courtney Williams, saying there were 'no flags raised'.

The inquest heard Amy Crisp worked at Subway and as a waitress before being appointed a ride instructor at the age of 20, after just 12 months at the Coomera theme park.

Ms Crisp, who trained Ms Williams to operate the ride for the first time on the morning of the tragedy, told the inquest she performed hundreds of training sessions a year at the theme park and 'you can gauge when somebody's not understanding something'.

"I had trained her, I had trained many people, and I knew when somebody was understanding something because it was something I do every day," she said.

"There were no flags raised. Nothing set me off to think I should stay longer (with Ms Williams) ... there was nothing that alarmed me."

Thunder River Rapids ride operator Courtney Williams leaves the inquest into the Dreamworld disaster. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

11.05am ROOKIE ride operator Courtney Williams should have shut the Thunder River Rapids ride down, her instructor says.

Amy Crisp trained Ms Williams to operate the ride for the first time on the morning of the tragedy.

Ms Crisp told the inquest that when senior ride operator Peter Nemeth was not responding to the incident, Ms Williams should have gone to the main control panel and shut down the ride.

"I think unless I was there with her at the time of the incident, I can't understand what happened," she told the hearing.

"I just hope my training was enough that she could have stopped it (the ride). I know my training was sufficient."

"Do you?" counsel assisting the inquiry Ken Fleming QC asked her. Ms Crisp: "I've trained over 60 hours on that ride, I do know."

Mr Fleming: "You say Ms Williams simply didn't do it properly?" Ms Crisp: "Yes."

10.30am: A ROOKIE ride operator at Dreamworld was told to use a scum line on the Thunder River Rapids ride to determine the correct water levels, the inquest has been told.

Ride instructor Amy Crisp is giving her second day of evidence at the coronial hearing.

The inquest has heard that Ms Crisp trained Courtney Williams to operate the ride for the first time on the morning of the tragedy.

Amy Crisp arrives for the inquest into the Dreamworld disaster at the Magistrates Court at Southport this morning. Picture: David Clark/AAP

Ms Crisp told police she pointed out a marking on the ride wall, telling Ms Williams: "As long as the rafts are bobbling around, you know that the water level is enough. As soon as they're not moving, or as soon as you notice the water level drop, that's how you know the water level is right."