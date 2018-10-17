Menu
Four people died when the Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned at Dreamworld in October 2016.
Dreamworld Inquest: Supervisor wasn’t told of second malfunction

by Jeremy Pierce, Greg Stolz
17th Oct 2018 11:19 AM
THE engineering supervisor on duty at Dreamworld on the day of the Thunder River Rapids disaster has told an inquest he 'would have taken action' if he had been told about a second malfunction that occurred just minutes before the tragedy.

Dreamworld facilities supervisor Scott Ritchie leaving the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

Appearing in the witness stand for a second consecutive day, former engineering supervisor Scott Ritchie, now the park's facilities supervisor, told Coroner James McDougall he was not informed of a second breakdown of the popular ride on October 25, 2016.

"If I had been aware of the second trip on the Tuesday I would have taken action," he said.

Dreamworld's official policy dictates that rides should be taken offline for the rest of the day after a second breakdown on the same day.

Coroner James McDougall is examining the deaths of Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi after a malfunction on the ride.

