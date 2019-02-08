'Dreams for sale' at newly relocated Ballina Newsagency

SHINY NEW SHOP: Stuart Kilborn has this week opened his newly relocated Ballina Newsagency, where he hopes will bring more foot traffic in.

BALLINA Newsagency is in celebration mode this week after opening its doors at a new location.

The store has been owned and run for the last 14 years by long standing newsagent Stuart Kilborn, who said he was thrilled to move the store to a new premises.

"We are very excited to have moved and to have started a new chapter of our business,” Mr Kilborn said.

"I bought the store 14 years ago and we were eager for a change and wanted to move into a smaller, more intimate shop to provide better service and products to our customers.

"We haven't moved far, but it's a much nicer, shiny new store and we have new store fit outs.

He said he said the new location was closer to foot traffic and staff were looking forward to meeting new customers as well as seeing the regulars.

"We opened just ahead of Valentine's Day and it's been busy ever since,” he said.

"It's a great time to open because people are coming in and looking for things to buy their loved ones and we hope to unite them with their perfect gift or even a winning ticket!

"We are going to have some celebrations and promotions for the store opening this week.”

He explained the value of the relationships he has with his customers and why he loves owning a newsagency.

"My motto is 'we sell dreams'. It's what I love to do,” he said.

"We have sold some division two winning tickets in the past, which was really exciting. We are hoping the move means more big wins for our customers.

"My first customer who came in to the new store checked all their tickets and they were all winners.

"So fingers crossed we deliver more wins and maybe that elusive division one prize to our customers.

He thanked his 'great staff' for creating great relationships with their customers.

"We have plenty of customers who have been with us since the beginning, when I originally bought the store, so I am happy to be able to open the doors to our new shop and welcome them in,” he said.

"I love owning a newsagency. I really do enjoy it.”

He said owning a newsagency was in his 'blood' and something he always wanted to do.

"My father was a newsagent years ago and after that we delivered newspapers to newsagencies,” he said.

"My wife's family all live here as well and they also own a newsagency.

"I guess you could say I have ink in my blood and I count papers in my sleep!”

Find Ballina Newsagency at 83B River Street, Ballina from 6.30am - 5pm.