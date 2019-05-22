Dreams come true for Disney on Ice stars

Skaters Kaitlin Teo, Chloe Teo and Isabella Simila are training hard for their Disney on Ice performance next month.

EVER since she can remember, eight-year-old Isabella Simila has watched the annual show from the front row - and always wanted to be out there twirling on the ice in a sparkling costume.

This year, the pint-sized figure skater's dream is coming true.

Isabella, who lives in Springfield and is in Year 3 at Springfield Anglican College, will appear in the show next month with two of her skating companions at Iceworld Acacia, Kaitlin and Chloe Teo, from Sinnamon Park.

All three have been chosen to take part in pre-show performance of Disney On Ice in front of the full audience at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on June 29.

Eight-year-old Issy Simila with some of her skating awards. Picture: AAP/RICHARD WALKER

The three girls, who learn skating at Iceworld Acacia Ridge, skate at a high level of proficiency for their age groups and are spending long hours training for the show.

The three will skate in a "warm-up" performance at Boondall immediately before the Disney On Ice Celebrates Mickey and Friends.

"I'm really excited, I've been waiting a long time," Issy said.

Chloe, 11 started skating about four years ago and now competes at State level.

Issy first became interested in skating at four, when she attended a skating birthday party.

"I just wanted to skate, it's a lot of fun," she said.

At 11, Chloe Teo, is a veteran of many competitions and competes at state level.

She has to find a lot of time for skating, as well as being school captain in Year 6 at Jindalee State School.

Ice skater Kaitlin Teo competing.

"I did Disney on Ice two years ago and wanted to do it again," she said.

This time she will be skating with her little sister Kaitlin, 8, who is in Year 4 at Jindalee State School.

"I am very excited, it's going to be amazing," Kaitlin said.