Dreamland becomes a dream show for NORPA

STARS: Phil Blackman, Toni Scanlon and Katia Molino performing in the re-imagining of Dreamland, directed by Julian Louis. Marc Stapelberg

THE show is not even completely polished but the reboot of Dreamland by Norpa is already selling out.

Norpa confirmed yesterday tickets to the show's opening night on Wednesday, May 15, have officially sold out, with few tickets left for the Saturday performance still available.

The show was originally developed as part of the If These Halls Could Talk project in 2016, to tell the stories and tribute the role the Eureka Hall has played over the years for its community.

The site-specific performance was a hit and sold out for the whole season.

The same cast has come back to reprise their roles, telling the stories of living on the Northern Rivers, this time using Bangalow's A&I Hall as the centrepiece of the show.

In Dreamland, a newbie wanting to hire the hall interrupts the ubiquitous late night committee meeting. A crash course in local history involves a number of axes and an unexpected lesson in the virtues of partner dancing.

Transporting audiences through different waves of settlement, from the Big Scrub, to hippies and treechangers, Dreamland explores how communities adapt to change and renew themselves.

The cast includes Phil Blackman, Darcy Grant, Katia Molino, Toni Scanlan and Kirk Page.

At the Bangalow A&I Hall, Station St, Bangalow, from May 15-25. Duration is 70 minutes (no interval). Details at norpa.org.au