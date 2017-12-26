Dreaming of a cheap getaway? Get your tickets now

IF YOU have had enough of the Christmas season, you might want to make the most of the Boxing Day sales and book yourself a holiday.

Jetstar are offering cheap fares until midnight on December 28, and Northern Rivers residents haven't been left off the Christmas list.

Travellers flying from Ballina Byron Gateway Airport can fly to Sydney for $39 one-way, or Melbourne for $49.

I'm thinking a drive to the Gold Coast and a quick trip to Honolulu for $301 is right up my alley. I can picture myself by the pool with a margarita as we speak.

So, don't miss out, if you're dreaming of Bali, the Whitsundays or Queenstown, jump online, there are some great saving to be had.