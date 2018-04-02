'Dream shop': Everything you could ever want for BBQs, beers

Hooked on Brewing & BBQ owner Jay Morgan said everyone should head down to 200 River Street Ballina to check out his new BBQ and home brewing speciality store.

Hooked on Brewing & BBQ owner Jay Morgan said everyone should head down to 200 River Street Ballina to check out his new BBQ and home brewing speciality store.

THE humble barbecue has been supercharged, and new Ballina business Hooked on Brewing and BBQ has it on offer.

The Aussie man's dream store has the new 'wi-fi controlled' barbecues which have never been seen before on the Northern Rivers.

Ballina local, Jay Morgan, opened his niche shop front at 200 River St, Ballina just last month, and already it has taken the region by storm.

"We're building very quick, we get a lot of online sales as well but we have got a good walk in presence as well which is growing rapidly,” the 38-year-old said.

"I have a passion about beer, I suppose that is a male thing, and next in line is barbecue, so it all sort of filled in there.”

The barbecues in stock have the latest high-tech features, including the wi-fi controlled pellet grills.

"In a nutshell they are controlled by a computer, your phone talks to them through the wi-fi network, they feed a pellet into a burner system that creates the heat and smoke and that's how they cook,” Mr Morgan said.

"They are the most idiot proof smokers we've got, but not as versatile as say a stick burner where you can direct charcoal grill.”

Hooked on Brewing and BBQs is the only Big Green Egg dealer from the Gold Coast to Coffs Harbour.

"They are probably the most versatile barbecue/grill/oven that anyone has ever seen, they have to be seen to be believed,” Mr Morgan said.

You can also get your hands on one of the Hark range smokers.

"Whether it is gas, single burners or duel burners, including the offset stick burners they are state of the art and market leaders, very well priced and very well built,” Mr Morgan said.

But the stand-out is the KitchenAid brand barbecues.

"We do two free standing and two built in, which are four and six burners and they're all 304 stainless and very specialised products being the KitchenAid,” Mr Morgan said.

Barbecues starting from $250 and go all the way through to about $4000, however Mr Morgan said on average customers should be looking at around the $700 to $1500 mark.

"There's a lot of stuff for blokes but with all the cheese, bacons, pickles, breads and the kits we've got now I would probably say we are getting closer to a 50/50 split,” he said.

There is a kit for everything, all the presses, moulds and equipment to make: cheese, butter, yoghurt, vegan cheese, tofu treats, sour-dough, sausages, pickles, bacon and plenty more.

Also a variety of home brew kits to make your own beer, spirits, liquors, snaps and cocktails are also on offer.

"In beer, we have the most basic kit to get you making your own beer right through to the likes of the Grainfather All Grain Brewing.”

Brewing kits start from $85 to make two and a half cartons of beer, and an extra $25 to make the next two cartons.

"This is definitely cost efficient with beer prices shooting through the roof,” Mr Morgan said.

"You can even make your spirits for anywhere between $10 to $15 a bottle.”

Other speciality items in stock include: