ON STAGE: Josh Powell Fussell sings a duet with country singer Tania Kernaghan with Jonny Taylor from Perth on guitar, at the Casino RSM.
Dream comes true to sing duet with country music idol

Susanna Freymark
13th Jul 2019 1:40 PM
"I FEEL amazing,” Casino's Musicman said before sharing the stage for a duet with country music singer Tania Kernaghan at the Casino RSM Club.

Josh Powell Fussell has met countless famous singers including Dolly Parton and writes a regular Musicman column for the newspaper on how he wangles his way backstage to meet his idols.

This time, through a shared love of Dolly, he was invited by Tania Kernaghan to perform a song in front of Fussell's home crowd.

The pair belted out Kernaghan's hit song Nine Mile Run with Fussell clearly enjoying his moment in the spotlight.

"I've followed Tania's career for years,” Fussell said.

"I love her album December Moon and connect with her songs.”

They both met Dolly Parton backstage at the Boondall Entertainment Centre in 2001 and when Fussell re-connected with Kernaghan at a recent promo in Ipswich, they decided to do a song together, he said.

Kernaghan said her show was acoustic and designed to be "up close and personal.”

"It's about the stories behind the songs,” she said.

"The audience can get to know a bit more about me.”

Kernaghan grew up on country music, she said, being the daughter of Ray and sister of Lee Kernaghan.

Born in 1968 in Albury, NSW, she has had 15 number one radio hits singles and has performed at the Grand Old Opry in Nashville.

Fussell was beaming after the duet on stage with one of his favourite country stars.

"To sing with my idol, I feel amazing,” he said.

