Dream becomes a reality

Steve Jordan (left), winner of The Dream production sedan main event at Lismore Speedway on Saturday night, with runner-up Brody Fraser (centre) and third placegetter Nick Chilcott. Tony Powell

NSW champion Steve Jordan drove a well-timed race in his Holden to take out The Dream 30-lap production sedan main event at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

Jordan was followed across the line by Brody Fraser and Nick Chilcott.

An indication of the intensity of competition was that the top 10 finishers were all on the same lap in the run to the chequered flag.

Jordan did not take over the lead until the second half of the race after a tough battle in the initial stages as he settled into a position near the head of the field.

Stuart Fawcett led early and it was Fraser applying the early pressure.

Jordan, who had started near the front, soon moved into contention even though he had conceded some ground to the front-runners early.

There were plenty of dices as Chilcott got on the outside of Madison Harkin with Brendan Clapham also involved in the traffic snarl.

The first of several yellow light caution periods occurred after 10 laps.

By then Fraser led the field and he again took command when the lights turned to green.

Adrian Stott also was near the front but it was Jordan who got under Fawcett and then applied the pressure to leader Fraser.

Chilcott also made his bid for victory and in the last 10 laps the race was still up for grabs.

After another yellow light Chilcott was in front but following a caution period to remove Daniel Bridge's stranded car from the top of the track, Jordan pounced at the restart.

It was still far from over as Jordan was forced to stave off late bids by Fraser and Chilcott.

Jordan showed his years of experience competing in sedans as he held off the challengers over the remaining distance.

The top 10 at the finish line was rounded out by Stott, Harkin, Mark Quirk, Aaron Hall, Clapham, Nathan Gordon and Fawcett.

Fraser recorded the fastest lap while leading - 16.998 seconds for a speed of 84.716 km/h.

Stott and Chilcott dominated the heats, each with two wins, while the other two heats were won by Josh Arthur and Joel Berkley.

In the Wingless Sprintcar feature, David Eggins drove the track perfectly after work on the surface by curator Tony Powell through the week and used the high line to his advantage in racing to victory.

Michael Butcher was second and Rob Hamilton third while the winner at the previous meeting, Jacob Jolley, finished fourth.

Other feature race winners on Saturday night were Matt O'Neill (compact speedcars), Jack Brimms (junior sedans), Darren Brumpton (national four-cylinder sedans) and Robbie Duncan (street stocks).

The next Lismore Speedway meeting will be the Mr Modified series opening round on Boxing Day.