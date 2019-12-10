'Affordable' beauty salon opens with 'luxurious' offerings

DREAM SALON: Affordable Beauty's owner Kristy Saad said she was thrilled to open her third store, this time in Goonellabah.

DREAM SALON: Affordable Beauty's owner Kristy Saad said she was thrilled to open her third store, this time in Goonellabah.

"THIS is the salon I've always wanted".

For Kristy Saad, her newly-opened store in Goonellabah, which is also her third salon, is worlds away from her business' origins in the basement of her home.

Mrs Saad said her business Affordable Beauty was first created 10 years ago when she would see clients in her own home, until her husband prompted her to branch out and create a store.

She opened her first store in South Lismore, and ran it so successfully she decided to open another in Ballina.

"When I was offered this place, I jumped at the chance," she said.

"I knew there was a real need for beauty therapy here in Goonellabah. It was an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

She said the new Goonellabah location took five months to put into place, and said she "loves" the end result.

"This is the salon I've always wanted," she said.

"It's big and beautiful and just looks so clean and stunning. And the irony is I'm not even going to be working here much."

She said the Goonellabah branch would be run mostly by another staff member, and differs from her other two salons because of her "creme de la creme" additions - two luxurious spa pedicure chairs.

She said a key aspect of her business is the affordability.

"It's called Affordable Beauty for a reason," she said.

"I've tried to keep prices as low as possible, because I wanted beauty therapy to be open and available for everyone, not just the wealthy."

The salon recently opened in the newly-upgraded shopping complex, The Village, on Simeoni Drive in Goonellabah.