Gladstone MP speaks out on 'assisted dying' proposal

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher is in support of voluntary end-of-life legislation.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher is in support of voluntary end-of-life legislation. Matt Taylor GLA081118ROAD

GLADSTONE state MP Glenn Butcher has openly showed his support for reform regarding voluntary euthanasia laws.

Replying to an article by The Observer on Facebook about Western Australia's push to introduce laws, Mr Butcher said he would "be supporting (similar laws) in Parliament".

"People have seen their loved ones laying in a palliative care bed, gasping for breath, and terminally ill, knowing their life is going to end," Mr Butcher said.

"They're going through it in a dreadful and painful way, and the family got to sit there and watch them suffer for days, and sometimes weeks."

Last week, Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk introduced a motion in Parliament to conduct an inquiry in to aged care, end-of life and palliative care - which was passed without disagreement.

"The committee should consider...the current legal framework, relevant reports and materials in other Australian states and territories and overseas jurisdictions, including the Victorian Government's Inquiry into end-of-life choices, Voluntary Assisted Dying Act 2017 (Victoria) and implementation of the associated reforms," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Mr Butcher said the general feedback from the community is that they are in support of introducing voluntary end-of-life legislation.

"Every comment that I saw was positive," Mr Butcher said.

"In my opinion, I think it's a good legislation we're introducing to assist those people who need to stop the pain and suffering.

"I'm more than happy to support legislation that will help people in the last few days of their life."

So far, Victoria is the only state with active assisted dying legislation, introduced in 2017.

According to Mr Butcher, the committee would look at the impact of their laws, and see what can be modelled for Queensland's proposal.

Western Australia's parliament will introduce similar laws in the second half of next year.

The parliament of New South Wales tried to introduce voluntary euthanasia laws in 2017, but the vote was defeated in the upper house by a margin of one.

Back in Queensland, the committee is expected to release their report at the end of November next year.