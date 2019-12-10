Drawing a line under rampant consumerism this Christmas

I’VE JUST survived another round of consumer madness that I confess I don’t remember having dealt with prior to 2015.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have been inherited from our American friends, and what jolly occasions they are.

Actually, I’m joking; far from being jolly, these days that have now extended into weeks of relentless marketing don’t bother pretending to mark some religious festival or the birth of a prominent person.

Rather, in the US the day after Thanksgiving (celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November) has marked the official start of the Christmas shopping season. Black Friday (the name was introduced around 1961) was, for a brief period, the busiest shopping day of the year in the States. Not content with whipping up a retail frenzy on the Friday, some marketing genius then introduced Cyber Monday back in 2005 so that online stores could join in the fun.

Now, I’m no stranger to internet shopping. I do, wherever possible, buy locally; I would rather support a business down the road simply because if I don’t, there’s a good chance they will close their doors. For the same reason I buy my petrol from the local servo even though it is often more expensive there than in the nearest big town 20 minutes-drive away.

However, the sheer volume of marketing emails I received for the last two weeks of November this year was unbelievable; they arrived en masse from just about every company I have ever done cyber-business with, to the point where I had to block some senders.

All of which leads me to the realisation that I am well and truly over mindless consumerism, and have notified my family and friends that there will be no presents this Christmas – given or accepted – and if anyone says bah humbug anywhere within earshot, I may well flog them with a piece of tinsel.

For years now I’ve been buying crap for people who don’t want or need it, and wrapping it in a thousand forests. Walking my dogs the week after December 25 horrifies me when I see bins laden with discarded wrapping paper and cards, and so, so much plastic. I really need nothing (as opposed to having a passing interest in several shiny objects) so I’ve decided enough is enough.

Much to my surprise, nobody has objected. Only interstate friends send cards now.

My son gave up buying junk years ago when he moved into a studio apartment. Most friends have been warned off buying unwanted gifts some time ago by angst-ridden adult children. A close mate has stated his intention of treating us both to a fancy restaurant lunch in lieu (bring it on!).

Result: healthier bank balance, less rubbish, no stress. You’re welcome.