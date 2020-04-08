Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A report outlining new, removed and adjusted council fees and charges in 2020/21 will be overseen by councillor Shire Council chambers.
A report outlining new, removed and adjusted council fees and charges in 2020/21 will be overseen by councillor Shire Council chambers.
News

Drastic changes proposed to Ballina council fees, charges

Francis Witsenhuysen
8th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRASTIC changes to Ballina Shire council fees and charges for the provision of works and services will be debated by councillors on Wednesday.

The rates, waste, water and wastewater charges are the primary income sources for the council.

At the finance committee meeting, general manager Paul Hickey will hand down a report outlining the myriad of fees and charges required or allowed to be raised for council services in 2020/21.

Of the changes, notable new, removed or adjusted fees include changes to council charges interest on overdue rates and charges.

The report stated historically, the council had adopted the maximum amount allowable, but the council is allowed to set the annual rate at any figure up to the maximum.

“In light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the current economic environment and hardships likely faced by a number of ratepayers, council resolved at the March 2020 ordinary meeting to revise the interest rate to zero for the period from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021,” the report states.

The draft fees and charges report revealed new fees would be recommended for Ballina Byron Gateway Airport namely, two new fees to be introduced to cover circuit training and military landings.

The report further recommended changes to bulk water fees, with the water charge drinking fee being proposed to be increased from $3.74k/L to $5.90/kl.

Other changes to fees and charges

New wastewater septic Waste Disposal fee of $315

Burns Point Ferry fees include annual tickets being increased by two per cent, a new agricultural tractors fee of $49 for a quarterly ticket and $163 for an annual ticket. A new administration fee of $8 for the replacement or amendment to weekly, quarterly and season tickets

Several fees within the building services section have been increased by 8 per cent

Development application compliance fee has been increased from 0.1 per cent to 0.2 per cent of total project value

The on-site Sewage Management System fee for the approval to operate has been split into separate fees for domestic and non-domestic, and a new fee for written inquiries of $70 is proposed

New private burials fee of $460.

ballina shire counci council fees finance committee meeting northern rivers councils
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rubbish collector remains behind bars for exposing himself

        premium_icon Rubbish collector remains behind bars for exposing himself

        Crime IT IS alleged the Grafton man, who spent two years collecting rubbish around the country, also claimed he had coronavirus.

        Council boasts ‘big savings’ from insurance switch

        premium_icon Council boasts ‘big savings’ from insurance switch

        News A NORTHERN Rivers council has secured ‘big savings’ for its ratepayers after the...

        Byron now has the most COVID cases in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Byron now has the most COVID cases in Northern NSW

        News The fever clinic at the hospital has been busy

        NSW's first case of pasture dieback found in our region

        premium_icon NSW's first case of pasture dieback found in our region

        News THE illness kills sown and native summer-growing grasses, and livestock avoids...