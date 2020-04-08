Drastic changes proposed to Ballina council fees, charges

A report outlining new, removed and adjusted council fees and charges in 2020/21 will be overseen by councillor Shire Council chambers.

DRASTIC changes to Ballina Shire council fees and charges for the provision of works and services will be debated by councillors on Wednesday.

The rates, waste, water and wastewater charges are the primary income sources for the council.

At the finance committee meeting, general manager Paul Hickey will hand down a report outlining the myriad of fees and charges required or allowed to be raised for council services in 2020/21.

Of the changes, notable new, removed or adjusted fees include changes to council charges interest on overdue rates and charges.

The report stated historically, the council had adopted the maximum amount allowable, but the council is allowed to set the annual rate at any figure up to the maximum.

“In light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the current economic environment and hardships likely faced by a number of ratepayers, council resolved at the March 2020 ordinary meeting to revise the interest rate to zero for the period from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021,” the report states.

The draft fees and charges report revealed new fees would be recommended for Ballina Byron Gateway Airport ‒ namely, two new fees to be introduced to cover circuit training and military landings.

The report further recommended changes to bulk water fees, with the water charge drinking fee being proposed to be increased from $3.74k/L to $5.90/kl.

Other changes to fees and charges

● New wastewater septic Waste Disposal fee of $315

● Burns Point Ferry fees include annual tickets being increased by two per cent, a new agricultural tractors fee of $49 for a quarterly ticket and $163 for an annual ticket. A new administration fee of $8 for the replacement or amendment to weekly, quarterly and season tickets

● Several fees within the building services section have been increased by 8 per cent

● Development application compliance fee has been increased from 0.1 per cent to 0.2 per cent of total project value

The on-site Sewage Management System fee for the approval to operate has been split into separate fees for domestic and non-domestic, and a new fee for written inquiries of $70 is proposed

● New private burials fee of $460.